Private Ocean LLC Acquires New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Entergy by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.