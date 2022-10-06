Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

