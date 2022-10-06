Primary Health Properties PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.63 (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.67. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.20 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 966.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHP. Barclays dropped their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

