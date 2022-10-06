PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,593 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

