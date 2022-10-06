Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Post Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE POST opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.61. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

Institutional Trading of Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Post by 64.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Post by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Post by 1,232.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 63,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

