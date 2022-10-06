Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.
POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Post Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE POST opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.61. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48.
Institutional Trading of Post
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Post by 64.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Post by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Post by 1,232.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 63,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
