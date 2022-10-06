Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,345 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.86% of Portland General Electric worth $37,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on POR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of POR stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

