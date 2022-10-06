Ponyo Impact (PONYO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $54,706.00

Ponyo Impact (PONYO) traded down 85.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Ponyo Impact has traded 86.4% lower against the dollar. One Ponyo Impact token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ponyo Impact has a total market capitalization of $254,495.00 and approximately $54,706.00 worth of Ponyo Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ponyo Impact alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Ponyo Impact Token Profile

Ponyo Impact was first traded on October 27th, 2021. Ponyo Impact’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ponyo Impact’s official Twitter account is @ponyoimpact and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ponyo Impact’s official website is www.ponyoimpact.com. The Reddit community for Ponyo Impact is https://reddit.com/r/ponyoimpact and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ponyo Impact Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponyo Impact (PONYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ponyo Impact has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ponyo Impact is 0.00021061 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponyoimpact.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponyo Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponyo Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ponyo Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ponyo Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ponyo Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.