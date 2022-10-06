Polygon HBD (pHBD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,450.00

Polygon HBD (pHBD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Polygon HBD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Polygon HBD has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $17,450.00 worth of Polygon HBD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon HBD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon HBD Profile

Polygon HBD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. Polygon HBD’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Polygon HBD is https://reddit.com/r/leofinance. Polygon HBD’s official website is polycub.com/farms. Polygon HBD’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon HBD’s official message board is leofinance.io/@leofinance.

Buying and Selling Polygon HBD

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon HBD (pHBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Polygon HBD has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Polygon HBD is 1.001997 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $740.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polycub.com/farms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon HBD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon HBD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon HBD using one of the exchanges listed above.

