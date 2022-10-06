Pocket Arena (POC) Trading Up 38.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pocket Arena (POC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Pocket Arena has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One Pocket Arena token can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Arena has a total market cap of $654,432.62 and approximately $13,454.00 worth of Pocket Arena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Arena Token Profile

Pocket Arena was first traded on November 30th, 2021. Pocket Arena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,479,500 tokens. Pocket Arena’s official website is pocketarena.com. Pocket Arena’s official Twitter account is @pocketarena and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Arena’s official message board is medium.com/pocketarena. The Reddit community for Pocket Arena is https://reddit.com/r/PocketArena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Arena

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Arena (POC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pocket Arena has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pocket Arena is 0.05667109 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pocketarena.com/.”

