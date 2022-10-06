PlayPad (PPAD) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

PlayPad (PPAD) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One PlayPad token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayPad has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlayPad has a market capitalization of $274,101.47 and $99,294.00 worth of PlayPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayPad Token Profile

PlayPad launched on November 10th, 2021. PlayPad’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,076,027 tokens. PlayPad’s official Twitter account is @appplaypad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayPad is playpad.app. PlayPad’s official message board is playpad-app.medium.com.

PlayPad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayPad (PPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PlayPad has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PlayPad is 0.00343764 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95,437.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playpad.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

