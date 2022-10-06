Platypus Finance Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (PTP)

Platypus Finance (PTP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Platypus Finance has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $267,040.00 worth of Platypus Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Platypus Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Platypus Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Platypus Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Platypus Finance Token Profile

Platypus Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Platypus Finance’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,479,299 tokens. Platypus Finance’s official Twitter account is @platypusdefi. Platypus Finance’s official website is platypus.finance.

Buying and Selling Platypus Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Platypus Finance (PTP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Platypus Finance has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Platypus Finance is 0.08750757 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $391,040.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platypus.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platypus Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platypus Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Platypus Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Platypus Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Platypus Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.