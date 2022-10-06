PlatinX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $232,854.00 (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $232,854.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinX (PTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PlatinX has a current supply of 5,110,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PlatinX is 0.03708439 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $559,594.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platinx.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

