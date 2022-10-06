Plant Vs Undead Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $188,152.95 (PVU)

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Plant Vs Undead token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Plant Vs Undead has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plant Vs Undead has a total market capitalization of $188,152.95 and approximately $55,841.00 worth of Plant Vs Undead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004872 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.01616824 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029719 BTC.

About Plant Vs Undead

Plant Vs Undead (CRYPTO:PVU) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2021. Plant Vs Undead’s total supply is 299,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,206,241 tokens. The official message board for Plant Vs Undead is plantvsundead.substack.com. Plant Vs Undead’s official website is plantvsundead.com. Plant Vs Undead’s official Twitter account is @vs_nft.

Buying and Selling Plant Vs Undead

According to CryptoCompare, “Plant Vs Undead (PVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Plant Vs Undead has a current supply of 299,999,999 with 50,109,127.96737052 in circulation. The last known price of Plant Vs Undead is 0.01240412 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $497,823.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plantvsundead.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plant Vs Undead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plant Vs Undead should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plant Vs Undead using one of the exchanges listed above.

