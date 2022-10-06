Planet Fitness Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,555 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average volume of 1,315 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 1,122,752 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.3 %

PLNT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 2,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,936. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.