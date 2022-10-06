Piper Sandler Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $23.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 229,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,260,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,361,000 after acquiring an additional 780,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

