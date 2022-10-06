Piper Sandler Cuts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $13.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTGC. Oppenheimer lowered Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hercules Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.06.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,272.84%.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,117,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 73,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 396,491 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $14,390,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

