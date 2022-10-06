Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.