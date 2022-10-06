Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
