Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

