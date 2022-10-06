Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
PHT stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.51.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
