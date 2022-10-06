PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PHK stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $483,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.