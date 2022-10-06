PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of PHK stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
