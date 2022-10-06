Phonon DAO (PHONON) Price Hits $0.0018

Phonon DAO (PHONON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Phonon DAO has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. Phonon DAO has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $10,119.00 worth of Phonon DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phonon DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phonon DAO

Phonon DAO launched on December 16th, 2021. Phonon DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,149,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Phonon DAO is https://reddit.com/r/PhononDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phonon DAO’s official Twitter account is @phonondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phonon DAO is blog.phonon.network. The official website for Phonon DAO is phonon.network.

Phonon DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phonon DAO (PHONON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Phonon DAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Phonon DAO is 0.00185819 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $197.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phonon.network/.”

