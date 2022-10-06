Phoenix Global [old] Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.07 Million (PHX)

Phoenix Global [old] (PHX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Phoenix Global [old] has traded up 665.8% against the dollar. One Phoenix Global [old] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global [old] has a market cap of $33.07 million and $10,844.00 worth of Phoenix Global [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003232 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Phoenix Global [old] Profile

PHX is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global [old]’s total supply is 3,711,738,526 tokens. Phoenix Global [old]’s official Twitter account is @phoenix_chain. Phoenix Global [old]’s official message board is phoenixglobal.medium.com. The Reddit community for Phoenix Global [old] is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix Global [old]’s official website is www.phoenix.global.

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global [old]

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenix Global [old] (PHX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Neo platform. Phoenix Global [old] has a current supply of 3,711,738,526.056178 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Phoenix Global [old] is 0.00891089 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $18.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.phoenix.global/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

