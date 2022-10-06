Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

