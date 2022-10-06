Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $61.53. 11,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

