Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $14,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $111.63. 4,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,745. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $151.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

