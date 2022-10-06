Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 1.26% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RIET traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,964. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

