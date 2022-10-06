Pettee Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 3.2 %

Waste Management stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.33. 32,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average is $160.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.