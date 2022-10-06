Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered Petra Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

Petra Diamonds stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

