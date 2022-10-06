Permian Resources (PR) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Permian Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Permian Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permian Resources Competitors 1611 9259 14667 405 2.53

Risk and Volatility

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ peers have a beta of -12.27, suggesting that their average share price is 1,327% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.94% 17.68% 10.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permian Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 6.72 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 16.84

Permian Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Permian Resources beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

