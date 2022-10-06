PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $452.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

