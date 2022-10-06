PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

