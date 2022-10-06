Pembroke Management LTD Sells 3,101 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial accounts for 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 28.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 481,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 21.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 213,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,925. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

