Pembroke Management LTD Sells 23,208 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,208 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.15% of KBR worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in KBR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in KBR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 180,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR Price Performance

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,155. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

