Pembroke Management LTD Sells 1,481 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.21% of Dolby Laboratories worth $15,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 25.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.