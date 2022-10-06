Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 48,159 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,159 shares during the period. Tricon Residential makes up about 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 28,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,763. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.14. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 170.54% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

