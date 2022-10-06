Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 22,338 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 241,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after buying an additional 136,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,265,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,028. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

