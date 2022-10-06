Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Tucows accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Tucows were worth $21,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tucows by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 44.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 105,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tucows by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tucows stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,176. The company has a market capitalization of $436.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $92.93.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.