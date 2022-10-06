Pembroke Management LTD Has $30.36 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the period. Albany International accounts for about 3.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.22% of Albany International worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AIN traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.80. 974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,303. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

