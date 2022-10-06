Pembroke Management LTD Acquires Shares of 32,637 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.7% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,928. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.58. 8,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,445. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $306.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average of $184.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.