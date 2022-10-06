Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.21. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 130,713 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

