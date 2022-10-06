PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Price Performance
PCTI opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a P/E ratio of -455.54 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.11.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.