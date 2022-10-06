PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Price Performance

PCTI opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a P/E ratio of -455.54 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PCTEL

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PCTEL by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in PCTEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.