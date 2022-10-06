Pavia (PAVIA) Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week

Pavia (PAVIA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Pavia has a total market cap of $30.72 million and $39,767.00 worth of Pavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pavia has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pavia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pavia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Pavia Token Profile

Pavia was first traded on December 16th, 2021. Pavia’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Pavia’s official Twitter account is @pavia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pavia’s official website is pavia.io.

Buying and Selling Pavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Pavia (PAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Pavia has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pavia is 0.01509803 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pavia.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pavia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pavia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pavia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.