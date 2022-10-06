Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 989 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239,178. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

