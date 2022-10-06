Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.60. 2,388,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.