Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,849. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.66 and its 200 day moving average is $213.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

