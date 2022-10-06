Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $171.21. 7,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,166. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.70 and its 200-day moving average is $185.83.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

