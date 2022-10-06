Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.