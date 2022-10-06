Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 87,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.75. 9,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,834. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average of $193.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

