Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,891 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $129.12. The stock had a trading volume of 58,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

