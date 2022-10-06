Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 50,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 842,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.97. 33,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

